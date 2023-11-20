Coroner IDs man fatally shot on Stan Musial Bridge as Illinois State Police investigate

A motorist was fatally shot and a passenger was injured while driving east on Interstate 70 from Missouri into Illinois on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge on Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Troy Edwards, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Edwards was pronounced deceased on the scene at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at milepost 2 in St. Clair County. Dye said he could not confirm Edwards’ hometown.

A passenger in the SUV was transported to a hospital with non-life- threatening injuries, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

The shooting occurred at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday and the eastbound lanes were reopened at about 3:15 a.m. Monday.

No arrests have been announced by investigators.

Other information about the shooting, including where the shot came from and a motive for the shooting, has not been released.