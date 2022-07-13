Coroner IDs man following police shooting; Officer in critical condition

Jul. 13—A man who was shot and killed by police after he reportedly shot an officer in Warren County Tuesday night has been identified.

The Warren County Coroner's Office identified the mas as 65-year-old Mark Evers.

Chief Coroner's Investigator Mike DeBorde said Evers' body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office in Dayton where an autopsy is expected to be performed today.

Clearcreek Twp. Chief of Police John Terrill said Tuesday night a male officer was shot in the head and was flown via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he is listed in stable but critical condition. The female officer who shot and killed the suspect was not injured.

Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 48 on a report of a husband ramming an ATV into his wife's vehicle, a white SUV that was seen surrounded by police tape on scene, the chief said.

Terrill said that there have been repeated domestic violence reports to the residence.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

The chief said the officer who was shot was a 14-year veteran on the force, and that this is the first officer-involved shooting that the force has had since it was founded in 1975.

The names of the officers involved have not been released at this time.

Dozens of police units from Warren County were on the scene, including crews from Carlisle, Springboro and Franklin. Route 48 was closed in both directions between Terrace Creek Drive and Lower Springboro Road due to the investigation.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.