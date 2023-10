Oct. 2—The Kern County coroner's office has identified a man who died at Kern Medical after he was hit by a vehicle Sept. 17 in northwest Bakersfield.

Anthony Jeremiah Mendez, 25, of Bakersfield, as hit at 2:38 a.m. in the 9500 block of Meacham Road and died at the hospital at 3:15 a.m., the coroner's office reported.

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating.