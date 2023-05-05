Coroner IDs man killed in Harrison Twp. shooting

A Dayton man shot and killed in Harrison Twp. last weekend has been identified.

Nathan Smyth, 41, died late Saturday night on Alpena Ave., the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Alpena Avenue at 10:53 p.m. on April 29.

As deputies arrived, they discovered two male victims, the spokesperson said. Medics reported that one, a 41-year-old man, was found injured, but breathing. However, Smyth was pronounced dead on the scene.

The injured man was transported to Kettering Health Dayton for further care. On Friday, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office said that man had not been shot, but had been assaulted. He’s in stable condition.

Nathaniel Allen, 43, was taken into custody without incident on May 1 in connection to the shooting. He was taken into custody in the 1700 block of Valley Street in Dayton.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, the Dayton Police Department, and the Riverside Police Department, made the arrest. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit led the investigation into the shooting.

Allen remains booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

All charges were pending review with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.



