Coroner IDs man killed in Lafayette shooting

Nov. 28—The Boulder County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lafayette shooting over the weekend as Eduardo Espinoza Bencomo, 23.

According to Lafayette police, Bencomo was found dead Saturday morning at 750 S. Lafayette Drive.

Officers were sent to the address after a woman called police about a disturbance at 3:07 a.m. Saturday.

Police responded and found a woman with a gunshot injury and Bencomo dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to the hospital for surgery and is recovering, according to a release.

Lafayette police have named Anthony Yohari Lopez Olguin as a possible suspect in the case. According to a release, police believe this was an incident of domestic violence, but the case remains under investigation.

The coroner's office will conduct an investigation and autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Bencomo's death.

Olguin is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is associated with a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with Colorado license plate BCKP98.

Olguin's whereabouts are not known at this time. Officers warned that Olguin may be armed and advised that he should not be approached.

Anyone who has seen Olguin or has information on this case is asked to contact Boulder County Communications at 303-441-4444.