Coroner IDs man killed in shooting in Dayton Saturday

The man dead after a shooting in Dayton Saturday has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Tuesday as 45-year old Randy Allen. Allen’s hometown was not released by the coroner’s office due to Marsy’s Law.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police were to the 400 block of Linden Avenue around 11:30 a.m. to initial reports of a shooting.

Major Christopher Malson, Dayton Police Department, told News Center 7 crews Saturday that police got a report of people arguing and fighting prior to shots being fired.

“There were people in the street that were fighting and then during that fight, there were shots fired. When our officers arrived, there were still shots being fired at that point,” Malson said.

Officers discovered Allen deceased near a car that had a bullet hole in the passenger side window.

Police arrested one of two people they believed to be involved in the shooting around Davis and Linden Avenues.

As News Center 7′s Mike Campbell previously reported, police also had a report of another person running into the Davis-Linden Building which prompted an hours-long standoff. In the end, police and other authorities realized the person was not there. That person was arrested in Centerville Saturday evening.

Jacob Ashba, 30, was arrested Saturday evening and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a murder charge, according to online jail records. His arrest is also listed in a Dayton police report regarding the shooting.

Ashba’s arrest location is listed as Alex Bell Road in Centerville.

Charges have not been filed against Ashba at this time.

Photos from: Thomas Hamlin/Staff

