Coroner ID's man shot, killed by Spartanburg Methodist College campus security

The Spartanburg County Coroner has identified man who was shot and killed by Spartanburg Methodist College campus security early New Year's Day.

The man was identified as Victor Figueroa Roblero, 48, according to an email sent by county coroner, Rusty Clevenger, on Thursday afternoon. Roblero was identified via fingerprints from the National Crime Information Center. His time of death was 1:05 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

According to a release sent Tuesday from Renée Wunderlich, spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency, an armed SMC campus safety officer encountered a white Ford F-150 driving the wrong way on a one-way street on the college campus. When the campus safety officer attempted to arrest the male driver, later identified as Roblero, a physical altercation ensued, and the officer shot him, the release said.

No law enforcement officers were shot, however the campus safety officer received medical treatment at the hospital for injuries sustained during the physical altercation, SLED's release said. SMC Campus Safety requested SLED to investigate.

An officer-involved shooting took place at Spartanburg Methodist College. The front of the college was blocked off on New Year's Day.

Earlier this morning, Clevenger said that his office had been in contact with several other agencies, some out-of-state, in attempts to find Roblero's family. He said Roblero's address is unknown.

Clevenger was previously unable to release Roblero's identity due to challenges locating next-of-kin to notify, but shared the deceased individual was not a police officer on the day of the incident.

A forensic autopsy was completed on Jan. 2, Clevenger said. In the press release, he stated that Roblero was "shot." Clevenger did not say how many times Roblero was shot when asked by the Herald-Journal.

SMC's campus was closed for winter break at the time of the incident and did not reopen until Jan. 3, according to the college's website. Jeremy Handel, director of Marketing Communications for the college, told the Herald-Journal in an email that the incident occurred just after midnight on New Year's Day and said that no students were on campus at that time.

The incident was the first shooting involving law enforcement in the state for the year 2024, SLED said. Of the 43 shootings involving law enforcement last year, none involved SMC Campus Safety.

