Coroner IDs men killed in Barstow I-15 exit pedestrian collisions

Two men who recently died on high-traffic Interstate 15 exit have been identified by The San Bernardino County Sheriff's coroner.

Daniel Ambriz, 43, and Drew Ramey, 39, were killed within a week of each other — Dec. 31 and Jan. 8 — in the area of an I-15 overpass on Barstow's East Main Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Coroner Division website.

The Barstow men were killed in separate incidents after being hit by vehicles late at night.

Few details have been released regarding Ambriz's death.

However, an obituary published earlier this month includes a request from his family that people consider a donation in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

A week after Ambriz's death, Ramey was found unconscious in the roadway and given CPR by Barstow first responders, but he died at the scene. Barstow Detective Austyn Willis took over the investigation, and closed off both sides of the I-15 overpass for several hours.

Officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle that hit Ramey, Eric Zinn. The 42-year-old man showed signed of "being under the influence of alcohol," according to detectives.

Zinn was arrested and booked into High Desert Detention Center. He could face charges of homicide and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He was released from jail on Jan. 10, according to booking records.

Charlie McGee covers California’s High Desert for the Daily Press, focusing on the city of Barstow and its surrounding communities. He is also a Report for America corps member with The GroundTruth Project, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and around the world. McGee may be reached at 760-955-5341 or cmcgee@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @bycharliemcgee.

