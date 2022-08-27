Coroner IDs teen killed in Longmont shooting

Aug. 26—The Boulder County Coroner's Office has officially identified the teen killed in a drive-by shooting in Longmont as Isahis Rosales, 13.

Rosales was shot Saturday in Kensington Park, while another teen was shot in the leg.

The accused shooter, Yahir Solis, was charged Wednesday with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder — extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; four counts of attempted first-degree murder — extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault — extreme indifference; and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Solis, 19, is also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

According to an affidavit, the shooting was related to a gang dispute that stemmed from a fight at the Boulder County Fair earlier this month.