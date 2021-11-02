Coroner IDs teen shot to death inside Dayton house over weekend

Nov. 2—A 14-year-old boy shot to death Saturday night inside a Dayton house has been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the teen as Azarion Melvin of Dayton. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Larkswood Drive after several individuals reported finding a deceased boy inside the home, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.

"The juvenile had suffered a gunshot wound and died as a result of the injury," he said.

The boy, who was identified as Melvin Tuesday, was acquainted with people at the home, but did not live there, Hall said.

The investigation into the boy's shooting death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or to remain anonymous, Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

A Dayton police report does not list anyone being arrested at the scene.

