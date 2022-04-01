Coroner IDs victim in Longmont shooting; suspect charged with murder

Mar. 31—The Boulder County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a Longmont shooting on Sunday as Troy Skinner, 21.

Longmont police said Skinner was shot at a townhouse in the 1400 block of Red Mountain Drive.

The suspect in the shooting, Collin Sonny Kalel-Marler, was formally charged in Boulder District Court on Wednesday with first-degree murder after deliberation and felony menacing, according to court documents.

Kalel-Marler is being held without bond because he is charged with a Class 1 felony, and his next hearing is set for May 25.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to police, Skinner and Kalel-Marler were cousins.

Skinner's mother reported the shooting at 3:35 p.m. Sunday, and said Kalel-Marler shot Skinner several times in the basement of the townhouse before driving away.

Longmont police said Skinner was partially conscious when they arrived on scene and was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses said Kalel-Marler had been staying with Skinner's family and that the two had been arguing throughout the day.

The suspected murder weapon, a .22-caliber AR-style rifle, was recovered at the scene. Kalel-Marler was later located and found with a magazine for a .22 caliber AR-style rifle.

According to charging documents in the case, the felony menacing charge names Skinner's mother as the victim for the felony menacing charge.