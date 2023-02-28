Coroner IDs victims of double homicide in Dayton

The two women who were shot and killed near a Dayton gas station Sunday morning have been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the women Tuesday morning as Felicia Brown, 38, and Michaela Daniels, 44, both of Dayton.

Dayton Police were dispatched to the Shell gas station at the intersection of North Gettysburg Avenue and West Third Street at around 4:53 a.m. after a security company sent a panic alarm to the emergency center.

When police arrived on scene, they found both women shot inside of a black Suburban.

“This is probably one of the most brutal murders that I’ve seen in my time at Dayton PD, which is 30+ years,” said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said. “The callousness was just shocking to the body and you’re mind.”

The women were found in the front driver and passenger seats inside of the SUV located at one of the gas pumps. Johns said that there had appeared to be some kind of “disturbance” inside of the SUV that led to the shooting.

The suspect, described as a man wearing all black and a purple baseball hat, got out of the back seat of the SUV and ran from the scene. Police believe the suspect rode with the women to the gas station.

Johns said that while police were called just before 5 a.m., the shooting appeared to have happened a couple hours earlier, around 2 a.m. Police believe the women had been to a club prior to the shooting.

There were three other vehicles in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. Johns said none of the people in those vehicles called police and one drove away from the scene. Dayton Police are asking any of those people to contact them regarding this shooting.

Police said Monday that the attendant at the gas station didn’t set off the silent alarm until they saw someone over by the victim’s SUV hours later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dayton Police at (937)-333-COPS (2677).