Coroner IDs victims in double homicide on Phenix City Riverwalk

Authorities have identified the two men killed in a shooting Saturday on the Phenix City Riverwalk.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. identified the dead as John Arthur Burkus, 31, and Darrelyn Harris, 40, also known as Darren Harris.

Both were from Columbus, Sumbry said.

The two were found shot about 2 p.m. along the Chattahoochee River just north of the Troy University campus, behind the 600 block of Riverview Apartments, Phenix City police said.

Police sought the public’s help identifying this man after two were shot dead on the Phenix City Riverwalk behind Riverview Apartments.

Police late Saturday were asking the public to help identify a man seen in the area at the time.

They described the man photographed as a “person of interest” in the shooting and asked anyone with information to call an investigator at 334-448-2839 or the police department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2840