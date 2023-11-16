Coroner IDs woman found along lake shoreline in Lawrence Park, rules death accidental

A woman found dead along the Lake Erie shoreline in Lawrence Park Township late Wednesday morning died of environmental exposure, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said Thursday.

Cook ruled the death of 51-year-old Kelly Ferko as accidental.

Ferko's body was found on Wednesday at about 11:35 a.m. in a remote part of the township along the shoreline as Lawrence Park Township police and the Pennsylvania State Police were actively searching for her, Lawrence Park Police Chief John Morell said. Police had been searching for Ferko since late Monday morning, when a relative reported her missing, Morell said.

Ferko was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, according to Cook.

