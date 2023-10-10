Coroner IDs woman found dead in Bond Hill homicide

The identity of the woman found dead behind a Bond Hill apartment building was released Tuesday.

Shannon Ashcraft-Saylor, 44, was found after a 911 caller reported finding a body outside Sunday morning, officials said.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office determined her death was a homicide and released her name. Investigators are still working to determine the cause and manner of Ashcraft-Saylor's death.

Cincinnati police are investigating. Anyone with information about Ashcraft-Saylor's death is being asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 where tips can be left anonymously.

