Coroner ID's woman found dead last week in Anderson home

The Shasta County Coroner's Office has identified the woman found dead last week at an El Rio Estates home as 64-year-old Teri Bigoski Mares of Anderson.

Deputies found the woman dead, with at least one gunshot wound, just after 9 p.m. last Friday at the mobile home park on Riverside Avenue in Anderson.

A 30-year-old Anderson resident is facing criminal charges, including for murder, after she admitted to deputies she killed the woman and assaulted a second woman, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

The other woman at the home was injured and was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released, the sheriff’s office said.

Just before 1 p.m.. on Saturday, deputies arrested Crystal Ann Odom where she was staying at the Quality Inn on Hilltop Drive in Redding, the sheriff's office said.

Odom is related to the two victims, and once lived at the same El Rio Estates home, the report said. She admitted to investigators she killed the dead woman and assaulted the other woman, according to the sheriff’s office.

Odom was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Shasta County Superior Court, the sheriff's office said.

