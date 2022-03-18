Coroner IDs woman killed after being struck by multiple cars in Pascagoula hit and run

Pascagoula police are looking for multiple vehicles that hit and killed a 55-year-old woman near 14th St. on U.S. 90.

Officers responded to a call reporting a pedestrian being hit at 6:20 a.m. Friday, according to a Pascaogula Police Department Facebook post.

The post says an investigation determined that the victim was struck by multiple cars who apparently did not stop and wait for police to arrive.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. identified the victim as Francis Louise Cook.

“If YOU were involved in this incident, we ask that you please come forward with information by contacting us at 228-762-2211,” the post reads.

The investigation into Cook’s hit-and-run death is ongoing.