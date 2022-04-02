Coroner: Infant's death in Johnstown 'considered suspicious'

Apr. 2—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Authorities are investigating the early-morning death of a child in Johnstown on Friday.

"The death is considered suspicious," Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

His office, the Cambria County District Attorney's Office and the Johnstown Police Department are investigating.

Lees said EMS was called to a residence on Grove Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown around 12:30 a.m. for an unresponsive infant.

First responders transported the 14-month-old girl to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where she died around 4 a.m. An autopsy was performed Friday. Lees said that's all the information he was able to release Friday.