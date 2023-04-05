Coroner investigates inmate death

Apr. 5—A Boone County Jail inmate died Wednesday morning after cardiac arrest, Boone County Coroner Justin Sparks said in a news statement.

His death seemed to be the result of a medical condition but is under investigation, Boone County Sheriff's Detective Morganne Carpenter said in a news statement.

The man was found to be unresponsive when breakfast was passed, according to the statement. He received medical care but was pronounced dead at the jail after evaluation by medical professionals, Sparks and Carpenter said.

The Boone County Jail has medical personnel on site 24 hours per day, every day of the week.

"I don't have any reason to suspect anything suspicious or foul play at this point," Sparks said.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, and Sparks' office is conducting an investigation to determine the manner and mechanism of death, according to the statement.

The man's name and age have not been released, pending notification of his family, Sparks said.