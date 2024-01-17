Coroner investigating whether cold temperatures killed 2 men, including man in homeless camp

The Franklin County Coroner's office is investigating whether hazardous, freezing temperatures played a role in the deaths of at least two men who died over the weekend.

The official cause of death for both men has not been confirmed, and autopsies are being conducted to determine what role, if any, the frigid temperatures played in their deaths.

A 55-year-old man died on Saturday afternoon after was found in a collapsed tent in a homeless camp, according to the coroner's office. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The following day, Sunday, authorities responded at about 4:30 to a home on Forest Street in Driving Park where a 33-year-old man reportedly died in the front yard.

Autopsy reports take several weeks to complete and include toxicology testing as well as a physical examination.

Temperatures have dipped to single digits, and wind chills are below zero across Central Ohio this week. While those temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days, snow is in the immediate forecast, and prolonged exposure can still result in health problems and death in some cases.

More: Columbus to open 5 warming centers Sunday as bitter cold temperatures arrive

Shelters for people experiencing homelessness in the community will not turn anyone away during the frigid temperatures, and beds are still available.

There are also daytime warming stations in and around the Columbus area.

A full list can be found here: https://www.csb.org/cdn/file-Winter-Warming-Stations-1122024.pdf

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Coroner's office investigating if cold weather killed 2 people