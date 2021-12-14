Coroner: Little River woman’s death ruled a homicide, Horry County police investigating

Jenna Farhat

Horry County police are investigating a death from earlier this month as a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

The homicide took place about 10:15 p.m. Dec. 4, according to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Kathleen Fielis, 74, was killed in the Little River area, Fowler said.

An autopsy was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina and the investigation is ongoing, he said. Fowler did not include information about whether or not a cause of death had been determined.

Fielis was from Little River, Fowler said.

