Nov. 9—The Kern County coroner's office reported Thursday that the death of a Bakersfield man on Sept. 24 was from a gunshot wound to his back and his death is a homicide.

Manuel Alejandro Figueroa, 32, was shot at 2:08 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 1000 block of 6th Street in Bakersfield and died at 2:29 p.m.

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating.