Coroner: Man killed during altercation at Hamilton FOP lodge identified

The Butler County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man killed during an altercation that resulted in four people being injured at a Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Hamilton.

Ivan Israel Diaz Lira, 20, died Saturday as a result of a stab wound, the coroner's office said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 10:26 p.m. to the 100 block of Joe Nuxhall Way for a reported shooting, according to Hamilton police.

Police said the incident occurred at the Fraternal Order of Police #38 Lodge, which was rented out for a quinceañera. The incident occurred shortly after "uninvited guests" arrived at the party, officials said.

According to investigators, the incident was isolated and targeted. Three others sustained stab wounds and were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Though police initially labeled the incident as a shooting, an incident report sent to The Enquirer on Tuesday doesn't say any of the victims suffered from gunshot wounds.

Investigators are seeking the whereabouts of Juan and Oscar Flores, who are considered "persons of interest," officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 513-868-5811.

The Enquirer requested 911 calls and body-worn camera footage from the Hamilton Police Department on Sunday. In an emailed response Monday morning, the department said the records request was forwarded to the public affairs division.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coroner: Man killed during altercation at FOP lodge identified