Coroner: Man pronounced dead at scene of Jackson Township wreck

Jan. 28—MINERAL POINT, Pa. — One man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident in Jackson Township on Friday.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. in the 1500 block of Swigle Mountain Road and involved an SUV and a tri-axle truck, Jackson Township police said.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said the driver of the SUV, a man in his 80s, was the victim.

An autopsy will be performed on Saturday and more information will be released after that, Lees said. The name of the deceased is being withheld until then.

The crash is under investigation, according to police.

Cambria County 911 reported that the accident involved entrapment and one person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Jackson Township, Nanty Glo, Summerhill and East Taylor fire departments responded, along with Jackson Township EMS, Forest Hills EMS and Jackson Township police.