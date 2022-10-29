Coroner: Man shot at Auburn Manor apartments in Rockford dies from injuries

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 22-year-old Rockford man.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at the Auburn Manor apartment complex, 4200 Auburn St., according to the Winnebago County Coroner's office.

The coroner's office said a 22-year-old man was found at the complex suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the coroner's office. The victim's name will be released once family is notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Man shot, killed at Auburn Manor apartments in Rockford