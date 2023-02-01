Coroner: Man shot by police in Wyoming has died

A man shot during an encounter with Wyoming police died Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Joe Louis Frasure died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Tuesday. He was 28.

Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Frasure tried to drive away when police responded to a report of a possible burglary on Durrell Avenue.

Officials said he nearly hit an officer with his vehicle and that prompted two officers to fire their weapons at him.

The incident remains under investigation.

