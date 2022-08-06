Coroner: Mom, 15-year-old daughter among four killed in Butler Township Friday

The four victims killed in a Butler Township neighborhood Friday morning have been identified by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m. Police found multiple crime scenes with four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims are identified as 82-year-old Clyde Knox and 78-year-old Eva Knox of Hardwicke Place. The two were husband and wife.

A 41-year-old mother, Sarah Anderson, and her 15-year-old daughter were also identified as victims from the shooting.

The FBI's Cincinnati office is assisting in the investigation with Butler Township Police.

Investigators named Stephen Marlow, 39, as a person of interest in the shooting.

According to officials, he may have fled outside Ohio. Marlow is believed to have fled the area in a white 2007 Ford Edge SUV bearing Ohio license plate JES9806.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coroner identifies four people killed in Butler Township Friday