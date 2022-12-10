Coroner’s office: 1 man dies after shooting in Canton Township, victim identified

A man has died after a shooting in Canton Township.

According to a release from the Washington County Coroner’s Office, the victim was found shot at the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street at around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Thomas Davis Jr.

Davis was pronounced deceased in a hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

