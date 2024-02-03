Coroner’s office called to crash in Washington Township
The coroner’s office is on the scene of a crash in Washington Township Friday night.
News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis will have the latest from the scene LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.
Around 8:20 p.m. Washington township deputies and fire crews were called to a crash at West Social Row Road and Yankee Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
>> 14-year-old cheerleader suffers serious burns while removing nail polish
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were called to the scene.
We have a News Center 7 crew on the scene and are working to learn more.