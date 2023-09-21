1 dead after motorcycle crash in Butler Township

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Butler Township.

>>PHOTOS: 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Butler Township

9 p.m. Butler Township police and medics were called to the 2700 block of Little York Road, according to initial reports.

A sergeant with Butler Township Police Department confirmed that one motorcyclist died as a result of the crash.

CPR was attempted on the motorcyclists but they succumbed to their injuries.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office also confirmed an investigator was called to the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the crash.

Photo from: Jared Hall/Staff

