Coroner’s office identifies 16-year-old as victim in Lexington’s latest homicide

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager who was found shot and killed in the area of a Lexington park Wednesday.

Christopher Valdez, 16, was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m. from a gunshot wound, according to the coroner. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Valdez’ body was reported to officers by a nearby resident of Pine Meadows Park hours after the shooting happened, according to the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner WKYT. Police said officers found Valdez while searching the area.

Two other juveniles were injured in the shooting, according to police. One was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound while the other arrived at a hospital later on, also with a gunshot wound.

Police didn’t provide additional information about a possible suspect or any additional details. It’s the first homicide in over a month and the 10th of the year.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

This is a developing story and may be updated.