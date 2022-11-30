Coroner’s office identifies Caldwell man killed by police in domestic violence call

The Canyon County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed by Caldwell police in a domestic violence case.

Two officers fired their weapons on Saturday, killing 42-year-old Caldwell resident Jorge Martinez Sanchez.

In an email Wednesday, Canyon County spokesperson Joe Decker said Sanchez died from a gunshot wound.

Sanchez was killed Saturday morning when Caldwell police were working on a domestic violence case in the 600 block of North Kimball Street and found the suspect in the investigation had barricaded himself inside a residence with a child, the police department said in a news release.

Idaho State Police told the Idaho Statesman that Sanchez had an “edged weapon.”

The Statesman reported that after hours of failed negotiations, Caldwell Police Department SWAT was deployed to arrest Sanchez. The shooting then occurred at the home.

The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting and Idaho State Police is leading the investigation. The Caldwell Police Department declined to release the names of the officers involved in the shooting, the Statesman reported. But ISP spokesperson Tecia Ferguson said two Caldwell officers fired their weapons during the shooting.

The two officers are on paid administrative leave from the department.

