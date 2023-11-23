Coroner: One-car crash on Cramer Pike kills woman

Nov. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A woman was killed in a one-car accident on Thursday along state Route 403/Cramer Pike in West Taylor Township, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

Lees said that a woman in her late 80s was driving southbound just after 12:30 p.m. when her sedan went off the road for unknown reasons. The car struck a fence, a parked SUV and the McNaughton Moving and Storage building in the 200 block of Cramer Pike, according to Lees.

Lees pronounced the woman dead at the scene at 1:30 p.m. He said her name will be released after an autopsy is performed over the weekend at ForensicDx in Windber to determine the cause of death.

According to Lees, the woman was traveling to spend Thanksgiving with her family.

The Johnstown Police Department, West Taylor Township and Middle Taylor Township firefighters and West End Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.