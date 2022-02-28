Coroner: One dead in Marshall County shooting

A man was pronounced dead at Marshall County Medical Center North in Arab after a shooting in Guntersville Sunday, according to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent.

Guntersville police are leading the investigation with assistance from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred on Wiggs Street, and a person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, according to the The Sand Mountain Reporter.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

