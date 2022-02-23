Coroner: Person found wrapped in plastic was a homicide victim. Police investigating.

A young male’s death has been ruled a homicide after a body was found wrapped in plastic outside an apartment complex in Lexington last week, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s office.

The name of the victim was unknown, according to the coroner’s office, and their cause of death was being withheld due to a death investigation. The coroner’s office only confirmed that the victim was “believed to be a younger male” and they died in the area of 2050 Cambridge Drive.

“Anyone with information about the death of this individual or with information about unusual activity in the Cambridge Drive area within the past 6 months should report this information to the Lexington police,” the coroner’s office said in a news release.

The victim was found wrapped in plastic near a dumpster, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

At the time the body was discovered, officials weren’t able to determine the victim’s gender or time of death.

An autopsy on the victim was completed, according to the coroner’s office, but additional details were being withheld due to the investigation.

