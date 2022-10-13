Beaver Falls police investigating death of 10-month-old baby boy

Police in Beaver Falls are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy.

They were first called to a home at the corner of Fourth Avenue and 15th Street just after 2 p.m.

Neighbors were shocked to hear the news.

“It’s very tragic. Keep your babies close. It’s very heartbreaking,” Tonya Romigh said. “Losing a baby in our town, it’s just kind of rough right now.”

Stephanie Tazel knows the family involved.

“When I went outside, she was telling me her baby passed. And, I said, ‘No,’ almost in shock because I had just seen her and worked with her for many years. She’s going through something right now that we don’t know,” Tazel said.

She says she asked the mother what happened to the baby.

“She just told me that he was in his play pen and he stopped breathing. That’s all she told me,” Tazel said.

Beaver Falls police tell us they are not releasing any more information at this time. Beaver County detectives are assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

