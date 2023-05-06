Updated: 1 person dead, others injured in a Lexington shooting

One person has died and two others were injured after a shooting on a bike path in Lexington, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

The scene of the shooting appeared to be near the corner of Summerhill and Woodspring drives, which is just off Armstrong Mill Road near Seton Catholic School. First responders were called to the scene at about 7:15 p.m., according to the Lexington Fire Department’s online dispatch logs.

Ginn said one person, a male, died at the scene after being shot. Two other people were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Lexington police didn’t immediately release more information about the incident, but a bystander said he was in the area at the time saw people who had been shot.

Matt Coomer said he had stopped by his parents’ house in the area when he saw someone going into the backyard saying “somebody’s just been shot.” Coomer said there appeared to be three people hurt.

One of the victims “was asking for help,” Coomer said. He said a neighbor who is a retired first responder helped the person apply pressure to their wound.

Marti Heaton, who lives nearby, said kids frequently use the path to go to and from the neighborhood store. She also said she regularly walks there.

“I’ve never had a problem,” she said. “I was so shocked that somebody got shot right here. ... It’s too bad because this area is full of kids.”