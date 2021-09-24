Coroner, police investigating Saturday deaths

Sep. 23—The identity of a man whose body was found in the Wabash River on Saturday remains unknown, but Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes said Thursday that there is no evidence of foul play.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the death of a Texas trucker who was fatally struck by another semitruck while he worked on his own rig at the Pilot Travel Center on U.S. Route 45.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday did not reveal the cause of death for the river victim. Rhodes said there were no external injuries reported.

The coroner, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office and the Effingham Police Department continue to investigate.

At 2:45 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office and Illinois State Police was called to the Wabash River after a pair of men spotted a body between a set of trees while they were kayaking. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Rhodes. Effingham County Dive Team Commander Terry Trueblood said that the body had been in the river for 10 to 12 days.

The man had a nautical star on his upper forearm, a star on his left elbow and flames going up on his left bicep. He was also missing teeth on his upper and lower jawline. He was shirtless and wearing gray boxers.

Anyone with information on the deceased may contact Illinois State Police at 217-342-7861 or the Effingham County Coroner's Office at 217-342-4651.

Around 30 minutes later, Effingham and Illinois State Police were called to the Pilot Travel Center on U.S. Route 45 after a man was found injured in the parking lot.

Upon arriving at the scene, the man, Eric Howard, 73, of Fort Worth, Texas, was pronounced dead by Fayette County Coroner Dave Harris.

Howard was working on his semitruck when another semi, driven by David Carr, 57, of Clarksville, Tennessee, struck and injured him, authorities said.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma due to being run over by the truck.

Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said Thursday that an investigation by Illinois State Police was ongoing and that charges have not been filed.

