Coroner, police investigating 'suspicious death' in Hornerstown (UPDATE)

Jan. 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said the deceased individual found in Hornerstown on Saturday was a woman in her late teens.

An investigation into the death was started when authorities found the unresponsive woman in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle on the 600 block of Wood Street.

"I am calling the death suspicious at this time," Lees said.

Officers were dispatched to the area at 11:12 a.m., according to 911 officials.

Foul play is suspected, Lees said.

The woman is not being identified at this time and an autopsy will be performed Sunday.

The coroner's office and the Johnstown Police Department are cooperating on the investigation.

The scene was processed by both agencies and shortly before 1:30 p.m. authorities left the area.

At this time additional information is limited, though Lees said that further details will be made available later.