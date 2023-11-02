Coroner to release facial reconstruction of unidentified woman

Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco will speak Thursday about an unidentified woman found dead in 2018.

Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco and Ohio Attorney General David Yost will unveil a facial reconstruction of an unidentified woman found dead in 2018.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Hamilton County Crime Lab.

In the past, the coroner's office has released similar reconstructions along with other details of a person's death in the hopes someone will recognize the person and be able to identify them.

