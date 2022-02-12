Coroner releases ID of woman killed in Bond County shooting

The Bond County Coroner’s office has released the name of the 37-year-old woman killed Thursday in a Greenville shooting, according to multiple media reports.

Coroner Tony Brooks identified the woman as Laquita M. Sullivan, of Greenville, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Fox 2 and WGEL Radio in Greenville.

Greenville Police found Sullivan’s body Thursday night in the 600 block of East South Avenue in Greenville, according to a statement published Friday by the city of Greenville. She had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, the city stated.

Officers were investigating in the area because multiple people reported hearing gunshots.

Illinois State Police is investigating Sullivan’s death as a homicide, according to the latest information the agency provided Friday afternoon.

Investigators with the state police have released a man they took into custody for questioning in the early morning hours Friday from a home near where Sullivan’s body was found. State Police spokesman Josh Korando told the Post-Dispatch that they no longer believe the man was involved.

Investigators also thought a separate shooting Thursday night in Greenville might have been connected to the homicide, but Korando said Friday the two incidents appear to be unrelated, according to the Post-Dispatch’s report.

Illinois State Police asked anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.