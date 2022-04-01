Coroner releases identity of 3-year-old boy killed by semi on Illinois Route 29 in Pekin

PEKIN — A 3-year-old Pekin boy has been identified after he was killed Thursday when struck by a semi on Illinois Route 29 in Pekin.

Damien Legassick of Pekin was pronounced dead at 3:58 p.m., according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley.

He was struck by the semi shortly before police were called at 3:18 p.m. Thursday to the 1900 block of the road, which is also known as South Second Street in the city.

Damien died of blunt-force trauma injuries after being struck while walking along the 1900 block of South Second Street, according to a news release.

Illinois State Police, the Tazewell County Sheriff's Department, the Pekin Police Department and Hanley's office are investigating the case.

