Coroner releases identity of 35-year-old man shot to death in East St. Louis

Authorities have released the identity of a 35-year-old man who was shot to death Saturday in East St. Louis.

Jabril Ross of the 1600 block of N. 44th Street in East St. Louis was pronounced dead at 10:35 a.m. at the scene of the shooting, said St Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Few details were released about the shooting, which reportedly happened at a barber shop.

Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group agents responded to the scene of the shooting in the 7400 block of State Street around 9:46 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release. Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide, the release states.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information should contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 or Public Safety Enforcement Group agents at 618-343-5239. Witnesses can remain anonymous, according to Illinois State Police.

Reporter Lexi Cortes contributed to this report.