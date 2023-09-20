Coroner releases identity of body found at U.S. 27 car lot

Sep. 19—The Pulaski County Coroner's Office has released the name of the person whose body was found last week at an automobile business on U.S. 27.

Coroner Clyde Strunk said that the body belonged to a 39-year-old woman named Kristina Baldridge.

Baldridge had no fixed address, but was staying in the Somerset area. Her family, who live in Indiana, have been notified of her passing, Strunk said.

"She'd been somewhat missing since April 13," Strunk said. Her mother had last spoken to her on the 12th. On that day, she checked into the emergency room of the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, and was released just after midnight on the 13th, Strunk said.

"With that, we have to assume that was the time of death, because apparently no one has seen her or talked to her since then," he said.

There has been no ruling on the cause or manner of death, he said. Officials are waiting for further information from the Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville.

The body was found last Tuesday at Tri-City Motors. At the time, the Somerset Police Department said the Criminal Investigation Division was called to the scene after receiving a report of a body being found at the rear of the building.

The death investigation is ongoing.