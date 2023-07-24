Coroner releases identity, cause of death of body found buried in Aiken County

The Aiken County Coroner's Office recently released the identity of a body found buried in the woods in Windsor, South Carolina.

The body has been identified as John T. Belote, 39, of Graniteville, South Carolina.

On July 14, Belote's body was found buried in the woods on the 300 block of Wendy Lane, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

An autopsy conducted in Newberry, South Carolina determined Belote’s cause of death was multiple gunshots wounds, according to the release.

The Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Body found buried in Aiken County identified