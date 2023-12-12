Coroner releases identity of man killed in I-70 head-on crash

A Florida man died in a head-on crash on Interstate 70 in Bond County, the coroner said.

Yevhenii Varlan, 24, of Hollywood, Florida, was pronounced deceased at the scene on Friday, according to Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks.

An autopsy was performed Monday but a final determination on the cause of death is pending toxicology test results, Brooks said.

The crash occurred when an eastbound 2022 Ram ProMaster van driven by Varlan crossed the median at milepost 37 and collided with a tractor-trailer going west, authorities said.

Varlan was the only person in the van, Brooks said.

Illinois State Police said two Texas residents in the tractor-trailer received minor injuries and no citations were issued in connection with this crash.

Both vehicles caught on fire and the westbound lanes were shut down for about three hours Friday.