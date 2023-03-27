Coroner releases identity of Springfield man fatally stabbed; SPD continues investigation

Springfield Police detectives are continuing to investigate a fatal stabbing on the city's southside Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon released the man's identity after an autopsy was performed Sunday.

Alonzo Billups, 33, of Springfield, died from "multiple sharp force injuries," according to preliminary findings from Allmon.

Lutheran High School's campus on West Washington Street has a date with the wrecking ball

Billups was stabbed with a knife, Allmon said Sunday.

Billups was transported from a residence in the 1100 block of South 19th Street to the emergency room at HSHS St. John's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:02 p.m. Friday.

Springfield Police originally responded for a report of a home invasion in that block Friday afternoon.

A caller to 911 said he had confronted a subject inside the residence. When officers arrived, they located a male down in the residence, later identified as Billups.

The 911 caller was taken in for questioning.

SPD hasn't released a motive for the incident or the relationship between Billups and the 911 caller.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Identity of Springfield man who was fatally stabbed has been released