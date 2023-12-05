Coroner releases information on Meridian killings. Fund set up for ‘kind, caring’ victim

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Monday afternoon released new information about the killing of two women in Meridian.

The Meridian Police Department and Ada County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a home in the 2000 block of North Cougar Way at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, according to a Meridian Police Department news release. The caller, who was a friend of one of the victims, indicated that there was a domestic disturbance and that someone may have been shot, police said.

Law enforcement said they found two women dead in separate locations inside the house.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office said in a release Monday that the victims — Emily Works, 33, of Meridian, and Sarah Walmsley, 41, of Boise — both died from gunshot wounds to the head. Officials pronounced the women dead at 2:30 a.m. after responding to the scene just after midnight, and listed the manner of death as homicide on coroner’s reports.

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said Monday at a news conference that police quickly identified Clint Powers, 31, of Meridian, as the suspect in the killings and began searching the area for him Sunday night. Powers was in a relationship with one of the victims, but the police chief declined to specify which one. The two women were friends, according to Basterrechea.

Powers threatened two people outside of their vehicle at gunpoint about half a mile away on Zircon Avenue, according to Basterrechea, and fled in that vehicle.

Meridian police held a press conference Monday morning regarding a double homicide and suicide.

Ada County deputies attempted to pull Powers over near West Ustick Road and North Venable Lane, according to authorities. He left the vehicle and fled on foot, firing “several rounds” at a deputy pursuing him. The deputy was not injured.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter and located Powers, who died by suicide in the 7000 block of West Indian Rocks Street, police said. The coroner’s office pronounced Powers dead at 1:20 a.m. and listed cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head.

A GoFundMe has been established by Walmsley’s co-workers for her son to “help cover any necessary costs.” Her co-workers described her as “the most caring and kind person.”

“Sarah had a huge impact on anyone she came in contact with, and will always be remembered for her bubbly, caring personality,” according to the fundraiser page.

A celebration of life for Walmsley will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Kahootz Steak and Alehouse, located at 1603 N. Main St. in Meridian. All are welcome to attend, according to the GoFundMe.

At the press conference, Basterrechea encouraged anyone “involved in an abusive relationship” to reach out for help. The police chief noted that domestic violence victims in the Treasure Valley can contact the Women’s and Children’s Alliance at 208-343-3688 or Faces of Hope at 208-577-4400 for help.