Update: Coroner releases name of female found dead in vehicle in Middletown

Mar. 15—MIDDLETOWN — The Butler County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman who was found dead in a car Tuesday afternoon.

Constance Reddix, 61, has been identified as the person Middletown police found. Her death was ruled a homicide and her cause of death is pending, according to the coroner's office.

A series of phone calls were received by dispatchers concerning an unresponsive person inside a vehicle, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson. After searching the general area, the body with "obvious signs of trauma" was found inside a 2007 Chevy Equinox in the area of Hanover Avenue and South Verity Parkway.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about the incident, call Detective Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733 or 513-425-7700.