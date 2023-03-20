Coroner releases name of man who died on I-84. Why his death was called ‘suspicious’

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died on Interstate 84 on Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old man from Twin Falls was identified as Victor Lindsey. He died at the scene after “exiting a vehicle going at a high rate of speed,” according to the coroner’s report. His cause and manner of death were listed as pending.

Idaho State Police said he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to a Sunday news release.

Lindsey was riding as a passenger in a Ford Explorer driven by a 23-year-old woman from Twin Falls. He exited the vehicle at about 8:27 a.m., near Broadway, according to police. He was pronounced dead at 9:40 a.m., the coroner’s report on Monday said.

Idaho State Police called Lindsey’s death “suspicious” in a news release.

“The death is considered suspicious as it occurred while a vehicle was traveling on the freeway and someone exited the vehicle,” Aaron Snell, ISP spokesperson, said in an email Monday to the Idaho Statesman. “The specifics around the incident need investigating so we can determine what happened.”

State police were continuing to investigate the incident, including “under what circumstances (Lindsey got) out of the vehicle,” according to Snell.

Traffic on I-84 was blocked for two hours while emergency responders cleared the scene.